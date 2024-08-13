Plainview’s Helen Kaplan Intermediate Care Facility receives a $91K technology grant

The Helen Kaplan Intermediate Care Facility in Plainview received a $91,000 technology grant last month to increase connectivity for medical professionals and patients. The grant will be used to increase bandwidth and fiber optic networks.

The intermediate care facility cares for 56 medically frail and vulnerable patients, and internet improvements will help physically disabled patients get telehealth care.

Sallyanne Burgess, vice president of operations, said that this grant is “much needed as we move into a more technologically advanced way of doing business and healthcare.”

Burgess said the increased connectivity will help both medical staff and patients.

Between serving its residents and healthcare professionals, the current connectivity is not fulfilling the ICF’s needs.

Access to virtual health visits are important due to the fact that many of the ICF’s residents are in vulnerable condition, including the reliance on wheelchairs, Burgess said.

The ICF will “benefit greatly as far as efficiency,” Burgess said.

The Helen Kaplan ICF is a group-home setting, with small, community-based residences. With improved internet access, several people in each house will be able to access the internet, something which was not easily done before, according to Burgess.

This is the first technology grant that the ICF has received.

The Helen Kaplan ICF is a part of Citizens Options Unlimited, a leading disability service agency. Citizens supports Long Islanders with intellectual and developmental disabilities and has been named a Compass agency by New York State’s Office of People with Developmental Disabilities.