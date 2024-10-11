Plainview Water District receives work zone safety grant

The Plainview Water District was recently awarded a work zone safety grant from the Public Employer Risk Management Association, PERMA. This grant is designed to enhance the safety of public works employees by providing critical safety equipment for use in work zones.

The program targets public works and highway departments, ensuring that staff have the necessary resources to mitigate injuries caused by motorists in work zones. This is the 11th grant secured by the Plainview Water District within the past seven years, totaling more than $34.5M in grant funding.

“The Plainview Water District is honored to receive the PERMA Work Zone Safety Grant, which will equip our team with state-of-the-art safety gear,” Plainview Water District Commissioner Marc Laykind said. “The well-being of our staff is paramount, and this grant will greatly assist in keeping them protected while they serve our community.”

The Plainview Water District has put in significant effort to improve and expand its infrastructure and treatment facilities in pursuit of achieving maximum efficiency, according to its three-commissioner board. The resources provided by this grant will be invaluable as the district continues its infrastructure improvements, ensuring staff can perform their duties safely and effectively. This support allows PWD to meet the community’s growing needs while making ongoing investments in the district’s future.

“This grant is a testament to our commitment to safety and operational excellence,” PWD Commissioner Andrew Bader said. “With the additional equipment, our staff can focus on their tasks with even greater confidence. We appreciate our team’s ongoing commitment to delivering excellent and dependable service to our community.”

The PWD maintains the district’s water infrastructure through daily field operations that include routine inspections, water main repairs, valve replacements and other essential tasks. These procedures are vital for ensuring the continued reliability of water supply throughout the community. With the new safety resources provided by the PERMA Work Safety Zone Grant, the district’s crew will be even better equipped to manage these complex operations more efficiently and securely.

The enhanced gear not only improves worker safety in challenging or busy environments but also enables the team to execute critical infrastructure work without unnecessary delays, ensuring uninterrupted service.

“The PWD team’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of service is unmatched,” PWD Commissioner Michael Chad said. “These grant resources will aid our mission to efficiently serve the district, while maintaining its status as a top-notch workplace where all staff are equipped to succeed professionally, personally and most importantly safely.”

As a recipient of the grant, the Plainview Water District will receive a comprehensive work zone safety package that includes two pealess whistles with lanyards, two air horns, two flagged handbook pocket guides, two work zone safety pocket guides, six ANSI Class II vests, six hard hats, two 18-inch stop/slow paddles, 40 28-inch cones with stripes, and six 36-inch roll-up signs.

For more information on the PERMA, visit: https://www.perma.org/

If you have any questions, please call the district at 516-931-6469, email [email protected] or visit www.plainviewwater.org. Residents can also sign up to receive information by submitting their email address through the district’s homepage or following them on Facebook in order to stay up-to-date with District activities and initiatives.