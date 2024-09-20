Plainview Hospital performs 1,000th robotic surgery

Plainview Hospital has completed its 1,000th robotic surgery, performed by a team of trained robotic surgeons.

The surgery, which involved a gallbladder removal, was performed in August using the Da Vinci Xi Robot.

It is a minimally invasive procedure that allows staff to remove the gallbladder using robotic instruments as opposed to regular hand tools.

“It’s absolutely the future of surgery,” said Dr. Jonathan Klonsky, chair of the Department of Surgery at Plainview Hospital. “There will always be a place for actual hands-on surgery, but in terms of minimally invasive procedures, robotic surgery has definitely facilitated our ability to perform operations in a less invasive fashion.”

Klonsky clarified that the term “robotic surgery” is a bit misleading. “It’s more like remote-controlled surgery,” he said. “It puts the surgeon in charge of four arms almost simultaneously.”

With traditional, hands-on surgery, there is a limited range of motion and mobility. But, Klonsky said the robot increases that mobility through joints and articulations on a smaller level. This enables surgeries with easier recovery, fewer incisions, less pain, and shorter stays in the hospital.

“This is an incredible milestone achievement for Plainview hospital, having completed the 1,000th robotic case,” said Kerri Scanlon, executive director of Plainview Hospital.

“This is due to all of our incredible surgeons and physicians who have led this charge. Plainview Hospital, with three robots and stellar robotic surgeons, is becoming the center of excellence for robotic surgery in this region,” she said.

The hospital has been recognized for the success of its robotic surgery implementation.

“In a short two-year period, we have not only achieved 1,000 robotic surgical cases, but we have been certified as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the [Surgical Review Corporation],” said Klonsky.

“We have also been awarded a Master Surgeon in Robotic Surgery distinction for several of our general surgeons,” he said.

The hospital plans to continue expanding robotic surgery offerings.

“We have recently been in receipt of our third Da Vinci Xi platform and have expanded utilization across other specialty services, including gynecology, urology, thoracic surgery and soon bariatric surgery, Klonsky said. “I look forward to the continued growth of our robotics program and our ability to provide state-of-the-art surgical care to our community.”