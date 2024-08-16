Massapequa Park nursing student spends summer learning and giving in Kenya

BY Lindsey Angioletti

Victoria Bowman, a nursing student at the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies, from Massapequa Park, embarked on a transformative journey for her summer break – volunteering with Kenya Connect, an organization dedicated to educational empowerment and community development.

For Bowman, this summer trip was more than just a volunteer opportunity; it was a culmination of lifelong values instilled by her family and enriched by her academic journey at Hofstra.

“When I was young, my family introduced me to volunteering in a number of different ways, and Hofstra has built on that foundation and principles,” Bowman said. “The courses I have taken definitely encourage us to build on character traits such as having an open heart and mind, learning about other people and cultures, and critical thinking,” she added.

Kenya Connect presented Bowman with the perfect opportunity to combine her passions for volunteering and traveling this summer. During her time abroad, Bowman participated in a variety of activities. From leading interactive lessons on health and wellness, to distributing library cards to school children eagerly awaiting access to books, to visiting a Level 3 health clinic, her days were filled with meaningful engagement.

“As a student who just finished my labor and delivery clinical, I was very interested in seeing the clinic’s labor and delivery room. My time with the kids in the schools was truly inspiring, as I watched how education can bring kids and a community together,” Bowman said.

“Victoria was a wonderful volunteer who shared her education and health passions with members of our community. I was so impressed watching her talk about hypertension, diabetes, and breast cancer to 400 parents at our mobilization meeting. She shared vital information with the community in an engaging way,” said Sharon Runge, executive director, Kenya Connect.

This sense of community is one of the many memories Bowman will cherish as she formed an everlasting bond with the other volunteers within Kenya Connect.

“At the end of our busy days, we would sit down for dinner at this long table and reflect on everything we did and saw. With all of us coming together with our different backgrounds, life goals, and experiences, the end of the day was something I began to look forward to and am missing already,” Bowman said.

Bowman’s experiences in Kenya have not only shaped her academic pursuits but also fueled her ambition to continue volunteering globally as a registered nurse, particularly in neonatal intensive care – a career path she intends to pursue after graduating from Hofstra.

“My participation with Kenya Connect was a life-changing and eye-opening experience. Traveling is known to inspire and challenge, in a way like nursing. They both encourage embracing new adventures and engaging with new people. All of the experiences and lessons I learned on my trip I will take with me through the rest of my clinicals and most importantly, through life,” Bowman said.

“Victoria’s impactful summer in Kenya exemplifies our school’s commitment to global engagement and compassionate care. Her dedication to community health is inspiring, and we are proud to support her journey toward becoming a compassionate nurse who will undoubtedly make a difference in the world,” said Dr. Renee McLeod-Sordjan, dean of the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies.

Bowman will return to her studies this fall at the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies – equipped with newfound perspectives and skills and poised to make a lasting impact in her future career as a nurse.

Lindsey Angioletti is a member of the Hofstra University news team.