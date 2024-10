The craft and gift vendor fair returns to Eisenhower Park on Saturday, Oct. 12, and Sunday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Family shopping is fun and a great way to spend the day. Parking and admission are free.

The fair will take place on Field 8, at the intersection of Merrick Ave. and Stewart Ave. If traveling by GPS, use the address 8 Park Blvd., Westbury. For more information, call (516) 442-6000 or visit www.NassauCountyFairs.com