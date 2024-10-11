New playgrounds officially open in Plainview-Old Bethpage

Oyster Bay Town officials recently unveiled new playgrounds in Plainview-Old Bethpage Community Park and at Roundtree Drive Park. These new playgrounds replace outdated sets and are funded through a joint partnership between the Town and New York State.

Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino stated, “Continuing improvements to our parks and recreational facilities have been a top priority for my administration, and we graciously thank Assemblyman Stern for securing our fair share of State funds to construct new playgrounds in the community.”

“Together, we are committed to ensuring our parks have safe and enjoyable recreational opportunities for children to play and make friendships that last a lifetime,” the supervisor said.

Outdated playgrounds at these parks were replaced with new, state-of-the-art playgrounds that include swings. The Saladino administration has replaced over 80 old sets with new since taking office.

“I am so proud to partner with Supervisor Saladino and our local leaders in the Town of Oyster Bay to provide resources for new state-of-the-art recreational facilities in the community,” Assembly Member Steve Stern said. “I look forward to continuing our partnership and delivering our fair share from Albany to enhance and protect our suburban neighborhood quality of life.”

For more information on the project, please visit www.oysterbaytown.com/parks