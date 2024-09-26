New adaptive playground at Plainview elementary school

The Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District unveiled its latest effort in inclusivity, an adaptive playground at Stratford Road Elementary School.

This play space offers a variety of fun outdoor activities designed to accommodate students at all ability levels. Stratford Road Elementary School was chosen as the playground site because it is the district’s center for pupil personnel services and special education.

Funding was secured through the office of Assembly Member Steve Stern after he attended the annual Legislative Breakfast hosted by the Plainview-Old Bethpage Board of Education.

“We are so fortunate to have such a dedicated Board of Education and strong community support that allow us to provide for our students in ways that would not be possible otherwise. This playground is just one of many examples,” Mary O’Meara, the school superintendent, said. “I look forward to generations of students at Stratford enjoying this playground. It certainly looks fun!”

“It was lovely to see our students take advantage of this brand-new play space,” school board trustee Ginger Lieberman said. Lieberman helped spearhead efforts for the playground alongside Assembly Member Stern.

“Everything we do on the Board is in service of providing the resources our students need to thrive, and that includes advocating for all-inclusive facilities like this playground. Thank you to our state partners for helping us make this project a reality,” she said.

County legislator Arnold Drucker said, “As a lifelong Plainview resident whose children were educated in Plainview-Old Bethpage schools and now as a grandfather, I am thrilled by this addition to the place where my I and my children went to elementary school, and I am excited about how it will ensure every young person has a place to play and explore their imaginations.”

For more information about the Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District, please visit the District’s website at www.pobschools.org.