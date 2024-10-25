Neighborhood eyesore demolished in Plainview

The Town of Oyster Bay continues to eliminate zombie homes from various neighborhoods, including the most recent demolition of an eyesore on Westbury Ave in Plainview.

The Town sought court intervention to remove this longtime blemish from the community following neighborhood complaints about its rotting exterior, collapsing roof, and rubbish and debris littering the yard.

After the Supreme Court granted the Town’s demolition motion, the property owner demolished the home on their own accord, likely to avoid Town crews doing so.

“This property was completely uninhabitable, dangerous, and a community eyesore,” Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said. “Town code enforcement officers sought maintenance from the property owner due to deplorable conditions and then obtained court approval to remove this eyesore from the community after the owner failed to act.”

Council Member Lou Imbroto, also present at the demolition, added, “We’re taking back neighborhoods and removing eyesores from the Town of Oyster Bay. Our Town Board is committed to protecting your quality of life in the Town of Oyster Bay while paving the way for new homes and new families.”

The Town Code Enforcement Bureau is charged with applying all codes, rules, and regulations about zoning, housing, and public safety. It is expressly designed to handle citizens’ requests regarding possible violations. To file a complaint or to register a zombie property in your neighborhood, please visit www.oysterbaytown.com/codeenforcement.