An inside look at ‘Beginnings and Endings’ Mahler Festival coming to LI

“A symphony must be like the world. It must contain everything,” said maestro David Bernard, quoting composer Gustav Mahler.

Bernard, music director of the Massapequa Philharmonic and Park Avenue Chamber Symphony, is currently preparing the upcoming Mahler Festival, “Beginnings and Endings.”

This innovative festival features performances of Mahler’s First and Ninth Symphonies across two orchestras in October and November, aiming to provide audiences with a unique gateway into experiencing Mahler’s symphonic journey.

“Mahler’s Symphonies are monumental in scale and emotional depth and can be intimidating and challenging for both newcomers and experienced listeners alike. The onramp to appreciating Mahler is a daunting commitment, yet for those who take the plunge, Mahler’s music is life-changing,” Bernard said. “I created this festival as a gateway for audiences of all levels of sophistication to experience the symphonies of Gustav Mahler on a deeper, more holistic level in an approachable way. By presenting the First and Ninth Symphonies together in a festival, we offer a panoramic view of Mahler’s artistic journey and an opportunity to experience the evolution of his musical language and philosophical outlook in a concentrated and approachable format.”

Bernard said Mahler’s compositions are considered challenging because of their scale and intensity.

“As I like to say, Mahler puts you directly inside his head, and you see, feel, and experience his inner thoughts and feelings with a realism that is both exhilarating and at times overwhelming. It’s as close to an emotional roller coaster as you can get through music,” he said. “At over an hour of intense musical expression, each symphony requires a significant commitment from the musicians, the audience, and the conductor.”

The First Symphony showcases Mahler’s innovative use of folk melodies, sounds of nature, and orchestral colors. The Ninth, with its poignant beauty, demonstrates how he pushed the boundaries of symphonic form to express profound philosophical ideas, Bernard said.

The music director hopes attendees will leave with a newfound appreciation for Mahler’s genius and a desire to explore his other works. “We’re not just presenting concerts; we’re offering a journey through the heart and mind of one of music’s most visionary creators.

Through our performances and pre-concert discussions, we aim to equip listeners with the tools to deeply appreciate these complex works and perhaps ignite a lifelong passion for Mahler’s music.”

On top of this, the performance of Mahler’s Ninth will be presented as an InsideOut Concerts event where the audience experiences the work immersively from within the orchestra. Bernard’s is the only orchestra to offer such an opportunity on Long Island.

“We’re excited to share this musical adventure with our audience and hope to see many new faces at the festival,” Bernard said. “It’s a unique opportunity to experience Mahler’s world in a way that’s both accessible and deeply rewarding.”

The Massapequa Philharmonic will perform Mahler’s First Symphony on Oct. 27th at 3 p.m. at Berner Auditorium in Massapequa. Then on Nov. 24 at 5 p.m. the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony will tackle the Ninth Symphony at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music. For tickets and more information, visit https://bit.ly/MAHLERFESTIVAL2024