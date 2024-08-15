Massapequa Philharmonic announces 40th anniversary season

The Massapequa Philharmonic has announced its 40th anniversary season of concerts coming to Long Island audiences under the direction of music director David Bernard. The programs feature music across four centuries, including works by Mozart, Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, Prokofiev, Saint-Saens, Mahler, Bernstein, Williams and new works at each concert as part of a partnership with the Long Island Composer’s Alliance.

The Massapequa Philharmonic has built partnerships with the Eglevksy Ballet, Nassau County Museum of Art and the Massapequa Public Schools, as well as bringing immersive InsideOut™ events to audiences, fulfilling a vision of outreach and cultural leadership across Long Island.

Under Bernard, the orchestra has performed sold-out shows at the Madison Theatre at Molloy College and the Adelphi Performing Arts Center and most recently began its tenure as the Resident Orchestra of the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts.

“I am so excited to help celebrate 40 years of the Massapequa Philharmonic with these incredible events and with our new relationship with the Tilles Center,” said Bernard. “These concerts will be a shared experience between the audience and the musicians, where we will explore how composers achieve music’s potential for expression. Each event will be an unforgettable experience.”

The 2024-2025 Massapequa Philharmonic Season includes:

Classical Mystery Tour: A Symphonic Tribute to the Beatles on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. at the Tilles Center, featuring original members of the Broadway sensation Beatlemania, performing live with the Massapequa Philharmonic in timeless Beatles hits such as “Yesterday,” “Eleanor Rigby,” “Something,” “Hey Jude,” “A Hard Day’s Night.”

Romeo and Juliet from the INSIDE OUT™ on Saturday, March 1 at 3 p.m. at the Tilles Center, featuring brilliant, beautiful, and passionate music inspired by Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" by Prokofiev, Tchaikovsky, and Bernstein in the patented InsideOut™ Concert format, where audience members sit alongside the musicians.

Out of this World on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 3 p.m.—a multimedia exploration of the universe and our solar system at the Tilles Center featuring imagery from space curated and presented by Jackie Faherty, astrophysicist and senior scientist of the Hayden Planetarium and the American Museum of Natural History, alongside Gustav Holst's "The Planets"

Performances of the Massapequa Philharmonic will take place at Berner Auditorium, 50 Carman Mill Road in Massapequa and at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, 720 Northern Blvd, Greenvale,.Tickets to concerts at Berner Auditorium include a post-concert reception with refreshments where the audience members meet the performers and are available on Eventbrite — https://bit.ly/MPO20242025SEASON. Tickets to events at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts are available from the Tilles Center Box Office at https://www.tillescenter.org/events For additional information, visit www.massphil.com