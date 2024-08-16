Massapequa park hosting school supplies collection drive

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and State Assembly Member Michael Durso have announced a back to school supply drive-through collection initiative to help disadvantaged students be prepared and fully equipped with the learning tools necessary to succeed in the 2024-25 school year. The collection will take place on Saturday, Aug. 24, at Marjorie Post Community Park from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.. All items will be donated to Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Massapequa Park to be distributed

This school supply drive provides essential tools for learning, ensuring that every student, regardless of their economic background, has the resources needed to succeed in their education,” Saladino said.

“Supporting this school supply drive helps bridge the gap for disadvantaged students, allowing them to focus on their studies rather than worrying about acquiring basic materials,” Durso said.

Donations sought include backpacks, pens, pencils, erasers, rulers, notebooks, folders, calculators and more. The Collection Drive is also sponsored by state Sen. Steve Rhoads, state Sen. Alexis Weik, State Assembly Member John Mikulin, Ssate Assembly Member Jake Blumencranz, Nassau County Legislator James Kennedy, Nassau County Legislator John Ferretti, Massapequa Park Village Mayor Daniel Pearl, and the Massapequa Chamber of Commerce.

For more information about this school supplies collection, please call (516) 541-4598.