Local Temple to host Shabbat on the beach

BY Jo Ann Hertzman

Congregation Beth Tikvah host a musical Shabbat experience on Sept. 6 from 5:30-6:15 PM at Jones Beach Field 6.

These free services will follow traditional Jewish Shabbat rituals and are open to anyone who calls Long Island their home.

Park on the comfort station’s west side and meet Congregation Beth Tikvah members on the boardwalk. Bring your own chair. There is no parking fee after 4:00 PM. Let us know if you need a ride. Any questions, call the office: 516-785-2445.

Jo Ann Hertzman is a representative of Congregation Beth Tikvah.