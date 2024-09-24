Little League teams celebrated at Massapequa Park village meeting

Two Massapequa Little League teams were celebrated at the Monday meeting of the Massapequa Park Board of Trustees.

Both the 11-year-old team and the 12-year-old team were the 2024 Long Island champions of their respective divisions.

The 11-year-old team went on to win the New York State Championship, which they also won back-to-back in 2021 and 2022.

The 12-year-old team made history when they became the Metro-Region champions and advanced to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, becoming the first team from Long Island to make it there since 1978.

Daniel M. Pearl, mayor of Massapequa Park, congratulated the consistent excellence of the teams.

“You guys are one of the premier programs out there. You guys are always working hard, coming back here [for awards] year after year,” he said.

Craig Garland, president of Massapequa Coast Little League, recalled how far local baseball has come since his childhood.

“A lot of things we take for granted… when I was growing up, playing ball in Brooklyn, we didn’t have stuff like this. What the village does for you, what the town does for you, and what the program does is really such a special experience,” Garland said.

“You may not realize it as you go along in the tournament competition; winning district, winning sectionals, going to state championships, winning the Long Island championships while competing in states, and going to the final four of the tournament is an unbelievable achievement,” he continued. “Our program’s been around for 75 years, and when you look at the signs along Burns Park, there’s only so many signs for Long Island champions. It’s very, very special to be a part of that.”

Garland also took a moment to recognize one player from the 12-year-old team, Ryan Scarry, who could not be present to accept his award. Shortly after the season ended, Scarry was diagnosed with leukemia and admitted to Cohen Children’s Medical Center.

“He’s fighting through it, and his family is being strong for him,” Garland said.

Scarry’s mother was present to accept his award on his behalf and wore his uniform jersey in his honor.