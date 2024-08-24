Levittown street renamed after local veteran

Levittown’s Blue Spruce Road has been renamed after veteran John “Jack” Killbride, who died last year of an Agent Orange-related illness at the age of 73. Killbride, born in 1949, served two tours in Vietnam, during which he earned two Purple Hearts and received the Navy Achievement Medal With Valor. When he returned home to Long Island, Killbride served as a police officer in Freeport for 18 years.

A ceremony was held on Aug. 10 to unveil the new sign bearing his name, where a large crowd showed up to remember Killbride and speak fondly of him.

“Jack was a patriot, he was devoted to his family, and he was devoted to his country,” said Virginia “Ginny” Killbride, Jack’s wife. Alongside the widow was the couple’s three children and twelve grandchildren.

Alongside family and friends, attendees included state Sen. Steve Rhoads, state Assembly Member John Mikulin, Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin, U.S. Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, Legislator John Ferretti, Hempstead Town Clerk Kate Murray, and former U.S. Rep. Pete King.

“In the heart of Levittown, a community that he loved deeply, the memory of Jack Kilbride lives on,” Rhoads said. “ Jack embodied the essence of what it means to be a true American hero. He taught us the importance of serving others, standing up for what is right, and cherishing the relationships we build along the way. May we all strive to be a little more like Jack—loyal, spirited, and devoted to the ideals of patriotism and community. Rest in peace, Jack Kilbride. Your heroism will never be forgotten.”

“Jack Kilbride was a true American hero,” said King. “Outgoing and spirited, Jack was a loyal friend and true patriot. Anyone who lived in my congressional district, if they got ahold of Jack, they got results. He’d go in there and fight when he believed in something. It means so much to have this street named after him because he personified Levittown. He personified Nassau County, he personified the United States of America. Clavin called Kilbride, “A hero, in not only this community, but to his family, and most importantly the United States of America. That is someone who believes in his community, who wants to give back. Who wants to be there for Levittown and Nassau county.”

During the unveiling, the National Anthem and God Bless America were sung by internationally renowned vocalist Chris Macchio.