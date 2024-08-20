Levittown graduate drafted to the Mets

By Ed Randle

Nick Roselli, a star on the diamond while playing for Division Avenue of Levittown, has been drafted by the New York Mets. Roselli was taken in the 11th round of the recent Major League Baseball draft.

A 2021 Division Avenue High School graduate, Roselli had just finished his junior season at SUNY Binghamton when he was drafted. The second baseman hit .388 this past season.

Roselli put up legendary numbers while playing for the Blue Dragons. As a senior, he batted .619 with 12 doubles, four triples, four home runs, and 33 runs scored. His on-base percentage was .716, both of which were school records. Roselli was named to the first team of Newsday’s All-Long Island baseball team.

In high school, Roselli was also a finalist for the Diamond Award, awarded to the best position player in the county. He was also named All-County and was the Conference III Player of the Year.

Nick was also an outstanding student. He was a member of the National Honor Society, Business Honor Society, and World Language Honor Society. In 2021, the Nassau Observer (then Levittown Tribune) recognized him as one of the area’s top Scholar Athletes.

“He is the hardest working player I have ever coached in my 23 years of coaching,” said Division coach Tom Tuttle, at the time. “Nick is respected by his peers, coaches, faculty and administrators for the way he carries himself daily, and the Levittown community is fortunate to have a person like Nick representing our school and community.”

Roselli plays with the Single A Port St. Lucie Mets in Florida. In his professional debut, Roselli singled in the ninth inning to drive in the go-ahead run.