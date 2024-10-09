Levittown Community Action Coalition receives prestigious grant

The Levittown Community Action Coalition has been awarded the prestigious Drug-Free Communities Grant from the White House’s Office of National Drug Control Policy and the Center for Disease Control.

The Drug-Free Communities Support Program, created in 1997, helps fund community-based coalitions that engage multiple community sectors to prevent youth substance use. The DFC Support Program provides grants up to $125,000 per year for five years to community coalitions to strengthen the infrastructure among local partners to create and sustain a reduction in local youth substance use. After five years, community coalitions may re-compete for another five-year cycle.

The DFC Grant will enable LCAC to strengthen the infrastructure among local partners and Levittown and Island Trees communities by creating and sustaining ways to reduce local youth and adult substance use.

LCAC is a local community coalition created to prevent and reduce risky behaviors among youth.

Operating under Levittown School District, LCAC partners with multiple sectors of the community, including YES Community Counseling Center and Island Trees School District, government officials, parents, youth, community leaders, healthcare and business professionals, law enforcement, and more, to help educate the community on the dangers of underage drinking and substance use.

It has been recognized as one of the nation’s leaders in mobilizing communities to prevent youth substance use.

LCAC was awarded the first five years of funding in 2019, making it a total of ten consecutive years of grant support for the community.

A press conference was held at YES Community Counseling Center – 152 Center Lane, Levittown – on Wednesday, Oct. 2 to announce the grant.

U.S. Rep. Thomas R. Suozzi presented a $125,000 check and commended LCAC and community partners for their passionate work, including the students who attend both Levittown and Island Trees high schools and their LYOUTH program.

Other speakers included Adrienne LoPresti, LCSW R, Executive Director of YES Community Counseling Center; Corinne Alba, LMHC, CPP, CASAC, Associate Director Community Outreach and Training, YES Community Counseling Center; Noelle Marvelli, LCAC DFC Coalition Coordinator; and Larry Lamendola, a parent who lost his child due to a fentanyl overdose. Larry is the co-chair of LCAC and volunteers his time educating and encouraging families to speak with their children about the dangers of substance use.

“This is not a short-term fix and we’re meeting this challenge head on,” stated Adrienne LoPresti. “LCAC has created a solid foundation with its community partners to implement evidence-based strategies to work together to create a safe, healthy, and secure community through the prevention of substance use. This funding acknowledges our efforts in response to this crisis.”

LCAC will be launching an impactful campaign titled, “Don’t Lose to Fentanyl,” providing awareness for parents and families about the dangers of fentanyl and to take a pledge to speak with their children. The campaign will also feature peer-to-peer PSAs.

In celebration of Red Ribbon Week (October 23 – 31), a national event dedicated to drug prevention and education, LCAC will host its “Drug Take-Back” program on Saturday October 26th at Wisdom Lane Middle School (120 Center Lane, Levittown) from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Drug Take-Back programs are designed to prevent drug misuse and promote safe medication disposal. Individuals and families are encouraged to dispose of their prescription drugs safely at this event.

LCAC partner YES Community Counseling Center will also host a special performance, “Addicted-Alex’s Story” at Adelphi University on October 24th at 7:00 pm. This compelling performance portrays the struggles of addiction and the journey to recovery. The audience will have the opportunity to interact with the storyline, making choices that impact Alex’s journey. The recommended audience age is 14 and up. Tickets are $10 for adults and FREE for students and young adults up to age 23. To register, go to www.adelphi.edu/events/addicted-alexs-story/