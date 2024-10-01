Levittown Board of Education thanks building and grounds crew

Members of the Levittown School District’s buildings and grounds crew were given special thanks at the Sept. 25 Board of Education meeting, following a summer of completed projects throughout the community.

It was a busy season for the buildings and grounds team as facilities were student-free and several in-depth renovations were worked on.

They made ceiling-to-floor renovations in the library and the family and consumer science rooms at General Douglas MacArthur High School, the esports room at Division Avenue High School, and a new all-purpose athletic room at Levittown Memorial Education Center.

Some 47 classrooms across the district were beautified, and modern water fountains were established in each building.

New signs stand before East Broadway, Lee Road, and Northside Elementary Schools. At Northside, various staff rooms and student spaces, such as the new gym floor, were updated.

Each classroom in every school now has air conditioning, an effort that continues to expand to other spaces like the Wisdom Lane cafeteria. Crew members also added custom artwork to walls and cabinetry in multiple spaces.

Board members expressed gratitude for this crew’s efforts in helping to make another Levittown school year a great start.