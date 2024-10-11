Hicksville Gregory Museum hosts ‘Old Time Social’

Overcast skies and rain couldn’t stop the enjoyment of all who attended the Hicksville Gregory Museum’s “Old Time Social.” The museum was festooned with red, white and blue bunting and hosted the Banjo Rascals, who played toe-tapping music in support of the theme of the Sept. 7 event.

The museum grounds sports tents and old-fashioned games like Checkers, Corn Hole, and even Jenga were set up for all to enjoy. Guest enjoyed food and drink and took chances on baskets made from donated items, including an iPad, a shopping spree at Shop&Stop, a sushi dinner and bottles of wine.

“I want to thank all those who attended our “Old Time Social” today, said Richard Althaus, president of the board of trustees of the Hicksville Gregory Museum. “Today would not have been possible without the help of our Friends Group and the volunteers who work tirelessly to get donations of food and items for our baskets, set up the event today, and so much more.”

“This event supports our work to educate our citizens about the history of Hicksville and the beauty of earth sciences in our world.” said Althaus. “It is our hope to make this event an annual happening and we hope to increase our attendance and support from the community next year.”

The Hicksville Gregory Museum is located in the former Heitz Place Courthouse in Hicksville. It provides essential educational opportunities about the history of Hicksville and the beauty of earth sciences through a collection of butterflies, fossils, minerals and rocks. For more information, visit the Hicksville Gregory Museum’s Facebook page.