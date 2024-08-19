Three generations of lifeguards celebrated by Town of Oyster Bay

The McGovern men have been lifeguarding TOBAY beach for more than 50 years. John, Kim, and Jack—the grandfather, father, and son trio—were recognized by the Town of Oyster Bay on National Lifeguard Day.

“The great lifeguarding tradition began in 1967 for the McGovern family, when John first joined the Town as a seasonal lifeguard, and it was passed down to John’s son Kim, and now his grandson, Jack,” Oytster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said. “The diligence and attention to detail it takes to be a lifeguard – John is someone who has it all, and his hard work and commitment have now been passed down to the next generation. That doesn’t just go for his family, it goes far beyond that, as John and others in our lifeguarding team help train and certify lifeguards at both our pool and beach facilities.”

Saladino, along with members of the town board, recognized the McGovern men and many other lifeguards and thanked those who work to protect the public in pool and ocean waters.

Town Councilman Lou Imbroto, Councilwoman Laura Maier, Councilwoman Michele Johnson, Town Clerk Richard LaMarca, and Receiver of Taxes Jeffrey Pravato all visited several beaches to thank the lifeguarding staff.