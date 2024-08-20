Registration open for fall and winter youth ice hockey 8.29

Oyster Bay Town Councilwoman Laura Maier has announced that registration for the town’s 2024 fall/winter youth ice hockey program will begin on Sept. 27.

The program features a house league, which igames, a practice schedule, and playoffs for boys and girls in the 8U, 10U, 12U, and 14/16U age groups.

Clinics spanning 10 weeks are also available, including all-girls clinics, 6U clinics, adult learn-to-play clinics, and advanced skill clinics.

“The Town of Oyster Bay’s Youth Ice Hockey Program is one of the best games in town and features many respected coaches dedicated to teaching this outstanding sport to the many boys and girls enrolled in the program,” said Maier. “With a variety of leagues and clinics, there’s something for everyone, and we are committed to fostering a love for the game in a supportive and fun environment.”

The registration fee is $400 for residents and $500 for non-residents. The program also offers various clinics, including an all-girls clinic and an adult learn-to-play program, both consisting of two 10-week sessions (hall—session I and winter—session 2). The boys and girls 6U clinic includes 10 sessions every other week for 20 weeks (September- March). The fee for all clinics is $150 per session.

Online registration opens for residents on Aug. 27 and 28t at 9 AM. Non-residents can begin registering online on Aug. 29 at 9 AM. Registration can be completed by visiting oysterbaytown.com/sports.

For more information, please email [email protected] or call (516) 433-7465, x8234.

Information provided by the Town of Oyster Bay.