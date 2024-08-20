Free waterfront concert at TOBAY Beach on September 8th

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and the Town Board announced a free waterfront festival and outdoor concert will take place on Sunday, Sept. 8, at TOBAY Beach Marina. This family-fun day will feature marine and outdoor exhibits, a children’s snapper derby, police boat demonstrations, food concessions, and a free concert featuring Captain Cool Band with yacht rockin’ hits. The festival will run from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“The town is thrilled to offer a free day of family fun and live music at TOBAY Beach. Bring your family to Waterfront Festival for a great outdoor concert, educational exhibits and foods and drinks as the summer ends,” said Saladino. “This free festival also provides a great opportunity to introduce children to the recreational sport of fishing, as all equipment will be provided along with professional assistance and guidance.”

The Town of Oyster Bay Free Waterfront Festival and Concert is presented by Optimum and made possible through the following sponsors: Friendly’s, News12, Long Island Press, K-Joy 98.3, WHLI 1100am, 103.1 The WOLF, Walk 97.5, Go Palm Trees, Surf Shack, The Boat Yard, and the Nassau County Police Department.

For more information about the Waterfront Festival and Free Concert, call (516) 797-4121 or visit www.oysterbaytown.com

Information provided by the Town of Oyster Bay.