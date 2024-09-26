Farmingdale’s Columbus Weekend Fair, starts Oct. 11

The Farmingdale Fire Department is pleased to announce their Columbus weekend carnival and street fair, running October 11-14. The fair will stretch down Main Street, from Prospect Street to South Front Street.

On Friday, Oct. 11, events include a “Rock Country Nights” show from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and the fire department beer garden from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

On Saturday, Oct. 12, events include the street fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., a magic show at 2 p.m., an “Electric Dudes” performance from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., and the fire department beer garden from noon to 11 p.m.

On Sunday, Oct. 13, events include the street fair from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., a magic show at 3 p.m., a parade at 6 p.m. featuring Team Fun with a meet-and-greet to follow, “A Witch’s Brew” performance from 7 p.m. – 10:30 p.m., a 50/50 and TV raffle and the fire department beer garden from noon – 11 p.m.

The fair will also feature a carnival at the rear of the fire department on 361 Main St. Hours will be Friday, 5 p.m. – 11 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, noon – 11 p.m., and Monday, noon – 7 p.m.

The fair is expected to host hundreds of vendors and food. POP bracelets will be available for purchase, offering discounts at some booths. On Saturday and Sunday, POP bracelets will have sessions to prevent long ride waiting times at the carnival. The day session will be from noon to 6 p.m., and the night session will be from 4 p.m. to closing.

For more information on fair vendors and performers, visit its Facebook page at “Farmingdale Fair”.