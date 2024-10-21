Farmingdale street renaming honors educators lost in bus crash

The Farmingdale School District held a special street renaming ceremony on Oct. 8 to honor Gina Pellettiere and Beatrice “Bea” Ferrari, who died in September 2023 when a charter bus carrying 40 marching band members overturned on Interstate 84 in Orange County on their way to band camp.

The ceremony, held at Farmingdale High School, was presided over by Superintendent of Schools Paul Defendini.

“The impact that they have left behind has shaped the lives of thousands, and it is for this reason that we join here to commemorate the lives of our two angels,” Defendini said.

“Their names and, in turn, their lives will be forever remembered as we travel in and around the area of Farmingdale High School, a place they both called home for most of their lives,” the Superintendent continued.

The ceremony featured performances by the Farmingdale High School Marching Band, Dalerettes, and Daler Guard.

The Farmingdale and South Farmingdale Fire Departments presented the honor guard, while the Junior Brigade led the Pledge of Allegiance. The Dalers Marching Band performed the National Anthem, and Rev. George Oppong Afriyie from St. Kilian Parish delivered the invocation and blessed the street signs.

Members of the women’s families shared heartfelt messages with the crowd.

Gina’s mother, Diane, and her brother, Danny, told the crowd to chase their passions, set goals, and cherish time with family. Bea’s daughters, Angela Aldiere and Dina Lopresto, reminisced about treasured moments with their mother and her enthusiasm for the annual Farmingdale traditions.

The street signs were unveiled by Bea’s grandson, Luke Aldiere, a senior at Farmingdale High School and a marching band member. Gina’s son, Joseph, revealed her sign with help from her brothers, Anthony and Danny.

As students, faculty, residents, and visitors pass by 10th and 11th Streets along Woodward Parkway, they will forever remember two educators who gave their all—instilling knowledge, determination, curiosity, dedication, love, and hope in the lives of those they taught.

