Farmingdale High School marching band prepares for a big season

Farmingdale High School’s marching band has kickstarted preparations for the upcoming season, gearing up for another year of halftime shows and parades. The band is one of the most populated on Long Island, boasting almost 300 members.

According to Greg Warnokowski, district director of Fine and Performing Arts, it is a great source of pride for the school and community. Many parents of current band members were once part of the band, adding to the sense of tradition and community spirit.

Band directors Matthew DeMasi and David Abrams have been diligently preparing for the marching band season, which includes an upcoming band camp from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15 at Pine Forest Camp in Penn.

The new coach of the Daler Guard, Shawnte Carter, who also works as a social worker at Howitt Middle School, has been actively preparing the color guard/flag routines over the summer.

Additionally, the award-winning kickline, The Dalerettes, led by Lauren Scotti and Jessica Baker, has been putting in dedicated effort with weekly practices throughout the summer.

The Farmingdale High School marching band will attend their annual overnight band camp this September, and the Farmingdale High School homecoming game and rep rally are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 10, at 5 pm.