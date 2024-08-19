Farmingdale fundraiser continues aid for bus crash victims

BY Maria Ortolani

The Over the Hill Gang Softball League held its Annual Fundraiser – Bash for the Band – on Friday, July 26, at Ellsworth Allen Community Park in Farmingdale.

A large turnout, with tables of raffles and gift bags/gift cards, secured a very successful evening. Refreshments, including pizza, heroes, and ice cream, live music, face painting and more supported the “We are ‘Daler Strong” theme.

The Over the Hill Gang Charity’s goal is to provide financial assistance to local families whose lives and livelihoods have been impacted by tragedy and hardship. 100% of the funds go directly to recipients. Since the charity’s inception 48 years ago, it has raised and distributed more than half a million dollars to local families in their time of need.

On Sept. 22, 2023, a catastrophic bus crash claimed the lives of two longtime Farmingdale High School teachers, Bea Ferrari and Gina Pellettiere. The bus was carrying 40 members of the FHS marching band en route to band camp in Penn. Several students were seriously injured, and all the band students have endured emotional trauma since the accident.

All proceeds from this fundraiser event will be gifted to the involved students.

Members of the Women’s Club of Farmingdale were on hand to present a $125 check to Kevin Brosnan, President of the OTHG League, and members David Chametsky and Jim Loughlin.

Maria Ortolani is the WCF Publicity Chair.