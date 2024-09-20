Exhibit marks 60th anniversary of Hicksville LIRR station

It has been 60 years since the Hicksville Long Island Rail Road stop unveiled its elevated station and platform. To celebrate the Hicksville Historical Society erected an exhibit in the station’s ticketed waiting room.

The exhibit includes five photographs taken during the course of the station’s development.

According to the Hicksville Historical Society’s Recording Secretary, Michael Christodoulou, the Long Island Rail Road was chartered in 1834 to provide a daily commuting service between New York City and Boston via a ferry connection from Greenport, L.I., and Stonington, Conn. The Hicksville community was founded in 1836 and named after Valentine Hicks, the second president of the Long Island Rail Road.

Hicksville station was later reconstructed as an elevated station, which opened to the public on Sept. 12, 1964.

The president of Hicksville Historical Society, Richard Althaus, and the Board of Trustees appointed David Morrison to develop the exhibit to celebrate the elevated station’s 60th anniversary. The exhibit displays photographs from the Ed Bady Collection of the Hicksville Public Library.

The historical society will also host a celebration Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 11 a.m. in the Community Room of the Hicksville Public Library to mark the 69th anniversary of the “End of Steam on Long Island,” when steam locomotives were retired from use on Long Island.