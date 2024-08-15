Eglevsky Ballet offering six full-tuition scholarships

BY Erica Schwartz

Six lucky advanced ballet students will be granted full-ride scholarships to Eglevsky Ballet, thanks to a rare donation from an anonymous donor.

Maurice Brandon Curry, the executive artistic director lof Eglevsky Ballet, said this is the second anonymous donation the organization has received since the beginning of his tenure in 2015.

“This is unique, in and of itself, especially that it’s for part of our educational mission,” he said.

Curry said the only other time during his tenure that Eglevsky Ballet was granted an anonymous donation was during the COVID-19 pandemic to the general operating fund to “keep the organization afloat.”

In a press release from the organization, Curry said he is thrilled to make the scholarships available to the public.

“This donation could possibly change lives and career trajectories,” he said. “The donation is valued at over $25,000 and allows us to open our professional training program to more students interested in developing their ballet technique with our stellar faculty.”

Advanced ballet students ages 14 through 18 will be able to audition for these scholarships. The organization shared this information with the public on its Facebook and Instagram pages.

Curry said he encourages any advanced-level dancers who want to further their professional careers to audition.

“It is not for our students only,” he said. “It’s for any advanced dancer looking to take their dancing to the next level.”

Founded in 1961 by André Eglevsky at his home in Massapequa, Eglevsky Ballet has trained ballet dancers for over 50 years.

According to a press release, the organization has grown to serve more than 200 students from Nassau and Suffolk counties and Queens. Curry said Eglevsky students have gone on to train at schools like the Julliard School and perform in companies like the New York City Ballet.

Auditions will be held Aug. 24 at 2:30 p.m. at the Eglevsky Ballet studios in Bethpage. Students interested in auditioning must reserve their spot with Eglevsky Ballet directly before the day of auditions.