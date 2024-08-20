‘Dalers and volunteers connect at summer literacy program

A day of service, a lifetime of impact. That is the motto of KPMG’s Annual Community Impact Day when company volunteers participate in important communal causes.

This year, on Aug. 6, volunteers dedicated their time to engaging with nearly 200 students enrolled in Farmingdale School District’s Summer Literacy Program.

Volunteers spent the morning collaborating with Farmingdale School District teachers and administration, creating a day centered around how students can maintain mental wellness, stay active, and cultivate a passion for reading. Students at Saltzman East Memorial and Woodward Parkway Elementary Schools were treated to a bookstore where they could ‘shop’ for new books and school supplies for the upcoming year.

KPMG volunteers organized reading circles, ran a mental wellness-themed activity where they created calming jars, hosted a yoga session, and explored programmable robots called Ozobots in the school’s innovation lab.

As Community Impact Day drew to a close, the smiles on the students’ faces were a testament to the event’s success. The day fostered a love for reading and introduced students to new and exciting ways to engage with technology and wellness practices.