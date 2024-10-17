nameplate
The Men’s Club was proud of their Sukkah construction. (Photo courtesy of Dave Kamlet)

Congregation Beth Tikvah hosts pre-Sukkot celebration

On Sunday, Oct.13, Congregation Beth Tikvah, located in Wantagh, held a Pre-Sukkot celebration. The Men’s Club of Congregation Beth Tikvah constructed a sukkah for the community.

Sukkot is an agricultural festival that was originally considered a Thanksgiving for the fruit harvest. In 2024, this week-long Jewish holiday celebrating the fall harvest begins the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 16, and runs through the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Submitted by Jo-Ann Hertzman, a representative for Congregation Beth Tikvah.

Congregants, Hebrew school children, and guests enjoying festivities. (Photo courtesy of Ab Roher)
Anton Media Group Staff
