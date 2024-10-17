Congregation Beth Tikvah hosts pre-Sukkot celebration

On Sunday, Oct.13, Congregation Beth Tikvah, located in Wantagh, held a Pre-Sukkot celebration. The Men’s Club of Congregation Beth Tikvah constructed a sukkah for the community.

Sukkot is an agricultural festival that was originally considered a Thanksgiving for the fruit harvest. In 2024, this week-long Jewish holiday celebrating the fall harvest begins the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 16, and runs through the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 25.