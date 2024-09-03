Farmingdale State College to help expansion of Northwell’s Community Scholars Program

This academic year, Farmingdale State College has joined Northwell Health’s efforts to expand the Community Scholars Program, which supports underserved youths from Suffolk and Nassau counties going to college.

Farmingdale will be Northwell’s first four-year degree partner school.

The Community Scholars Program at FSC covers 85% of in-state tuition and fees, plus an additional $10,500 toward indirect expenses for the entirety of a student’s studies at FSC, enabling individuals who might be financially challenged to pursue their dream of a college education.

The program is supporting five incoming FSC students with scholarship funds for tuition, books, transportation, lab fees, and meal plans.

Michelle Raider-McQuillan, senior director of operations at Northwell, said she is excited about the partnership and the opportunity to provide students with a four-year degree option.

“With Farmingdale, we’re able to support our students for the same amount of time and credits as we are with our other colleges,” she said. “The vision of transferring to a four-year college is much more attainable because they’re already a part of the Farmingdale community.”

“This program will help remove the barrier of cost for students who are willing to put in the work. We are exceptionally excited to partner with Northwell to make the dream of a college education a reality,” said Matthew Colson, vice president for development and alumni engagement at Farmingdale State College. “We are excited to see what these young people will achieve.”

The Community Scholars Program started in 2022, focuses on health and social inequities impacting hundreds of students across select high schools in Long Island, Queens, and Manhattan.

The student-support element of the program begins in ninth grade and continues throughout high school. Students are partnered with a Northwell employee in a mentorship program and offered lessons in health education, mental well-being, peer leadership development, college prep, financial literacy, and more.

Following graduation, students pursue a degree from a variety of community colleges or, as of this year, Farmingdale State College. While students are encouraged to study healthcare, it is not mandatory.

“As we’ve expanded regionally, we felt the need to bring on more offerings for our students with really strong partners who can expose them to wonderful academics,” Raider-McQuillan said.

Among the criteria for acceptance into the program are being accepted by Northwell as a student from one of their partner high schools, meeting the basic requirements for admission at Farmingdale, and pursuing a full-time degree program.

“We believe education is a key social determinant of health. It’s a gateway to not only health and wellness but to employment opportunities and financial success,” said Dr. Debbie Salas-Lopez, senior vice president of the office of community wellness and population health at Northwell Health.

Students currently enrolled in the program have positive experiences to report.

“NCS has been such an important part of my life,” said Fatima Diaz, a student from Nassau County.

“They not only gave me the opportunity to continue with my studies but also to find a job where I can develop professionally and learn more about my professional career.”

“Words can’t express the impact NCS and their team has had on not just my family and I but many communities as well,” said Maria S, a high schooler enrolled in the program. “NCS is a fulfilling program of wonderful people who are willing to help you and be by your side through the stages of adolescence entering young-adulthood. My future is bright, and with confidence, I will accomplish my dreams thanks to the resources and support provided by NCS.”

Another high school student, Christopher P., added, “This program has introduced me to new people and opportunities and allowed me to grow as a person, so for its existence and my inclusion in it, I am thankful.”