Wisdom Lane’s Star ‘Books’ Café is a cozy hit with students

Discovering a new literary adventure has never been easier for Wisdom Lane Middle School students who frequently browse selections in the library’s Star”Books” Café. Wisdom Lane librarian Caitlin Stabile and senior library clerk Robyn Walsh have been inviting classes to the library to experience the Café, a perfect opportunity to explore the many reading options available.

Library staff assemble an array of recommended reads across several genres, such as fantasy, science fiction, or sports, displayed on the SmartBoard and tables throughout the room. Students fill out a pamphlet describing their interests to get a taste of a book they might love.

With the assistance of library staff, students can find the perfect adventure for them. While they read in the library, the mood is set with relaxing background music. The StarBooks Café encourages a love of reading among Wisdom Lane middle schoolers, some of whom are choosing their first independent reading novels.