Plainview-Old Bethpage Chamber of Commerce to host meet the candidates day

In keeping with tradition, on Wednesday, Oct. 16, the Plainview-Old Bethpage Chamber of Commerce’s membership meeting will feature a candidates forum. The forum will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Mid-Island Y JCC, located at 45 Manetto Hill Rd in Plainview.

Members and guests will have the opportunity to interact with politicians vying for votes. In a departure from the usual format (after introductions and brief statements from each of them), members will be able to engage directly with the candidates who will be seated at individual tables.

The POB Chamber has invited members of the Hicksville Chamber of Commerce to join this annual event, which is also open to the public.

Free admission for members and non-members.

Congress (3rd Congressional District)

Tom Suozzi (D – Incumbent)

Michael LiPetri (R)

State Senate (5th District)

Lisa Lin (D)

Steven Rhoads (R – Incumbent)

State Senate 7th District

Kim Keiserman (D)

Jack Martins (R – Incumbent)

State Assembly 10th District

Steve Stern (D)

Amir Sultan (R)



State Assembly 13th District

Charles Lavine (D – Incumbent)

Ruka Anzai (R)

State Assembly 15th District

Will Murphy (D)

Jake Blumencranz (R – Incumbent)



US Senate

Kirsten Gillibrand (D – Incumbent)

Mike Sapraicone (R)

Register your attendance by visiting https://www.pobcoc.com/meet-the-candidates-oct-16/