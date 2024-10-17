Massapequa Takes Action Coalition presents Red Ribbon Week

The Massapequa Takes Action Coalition has announced this year’s Red Ribbon Week, a national event dedicated to promoting drug prevention and education, will be held from Oct. 23 to Oct. 31.

The red ribbon is a symbol of the commitment to a drug-free lifestyle. It honors the memory of Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique Camarena, who was killed in the line of duty.

In addition, the Massapequa Takes Action Coalition is excited to announce other impactful community events designed to engage and educate our local communities.

On Oct. 24, join MTAC at the Adelphi University Concert Hall for a compelling performance of “Addicted,” a powerful play that addresses the realities of addiction and the journey to recovery. The show begins at 7:00 p.m.. For more details about the play, visit https://addictedtheplay.org/

Additionally, on Oct. 26, MCAC is hosting a Drug Take-Back event, allowing community members to dispose of unused or expired medications safely. These events aim to prevent drug misuse and promote safe medication disposal. The take-back location is in the Massapequa High School East Driveway District Office Parking Lot from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Drug Take Back events offer a confidential way to dispose of medications that could potentially be misused or pose a risk if left in homes. MTAC encourages all residents to participate in these events as part of our commitment to fostering a healthier, drug-free community.