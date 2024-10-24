Massapequa Chiefs bring the win at homecoming game

A touchdown within the first minute set off raucous cheering in the Chief Nation section that rarely let up, as Massapequa cruised to a 35-19 win over Port Washington for the annual homecoming football game on Oct. 19.



The warm and sunny afternoon was a stark contrast from last year and ensured that the day’s festivities would go unimpeded. The annual parade went from Massapequa Park Village Hall to Massapequa High School, featuring the pep band, cheerleaders, class banners, homecoming royalty, several student clubs, and the board of education and administration.



Fans cheered as the Chiefs took the field for their midafternoon matchup against the Vikings, entering between two blue and gold balloon towers. Senior Isabella Corigliano sang the national anthem while the high school’s American Sign Language program students signed along. The pep band played from the bleachers throughout the game while the cheerleaders and color guard raised spirit from the track.



Halftime included performances by the varsity and junior varsity cheerleaders, as well as the Chiefettes dance team, as well as the introduction of the homecoming court.

The senior royalty were Christian Marmo, Kaia Muller, Jake Rodriguez and Emily Sullivan. Rounding out the court were juniors Nicholas Brennan and Sophia Dalton, sophomores Jackson Crudele and Rhyan O’Leary, and freshmen Kate Friedrich, Jada Maroldo, Allison McMenamin, Matthew Oweis, Alex Sloves, and Jocelyn Vandenberg.



Homecoming was the culmination of a weeklong celebration, that included themed dress-up days for the entire district as well as the inaugural homecoming dance for students in grades 10-12.

Information courtesy of the Massapequa School District.