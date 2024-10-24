nameplate
Trustees and administrators commended students on their efforts to build up the club. (Photo courtesy of Levittown Public Schools)

Levittown middle school students premier e-sports club

Digital trailblazers at Wisdom Lane Middle School have jumpstarted the year with an e-sports club, the first of its kind in the Levittown School District. Club members showcased their progress to trustees at a recent Board of Education meeting at Levittown Memorial Center.

Wisdom Lane’s e-sports club gathers in its own space, complete with video game consoles, computers, furniture, and TVs, to play a variety of often competitive games. Being in an e-sports club creates many opportunities for students to develop skills such as teamwork and effective communication through a passionate interest.

E-sports clubs will also be established at Division Avenue High School and Jonas E. Salk Middle School, which General Douglas MacArthur High School students will share.

The e-sports club will also drive student interest in their future careers, as several universities now offer scholarships for those who game competitively.

“I’m probably still going to play e-sports throughout college as well,” said Maximo McCaw, a ninth grader who started attending Division Avenue this year. “E-sports could lead towards a very successful career for someone in the future.”

“It really is a phenomenal opportunity for kids to not just socialize, but to have fun and learn real-world skills that can be applied to many different areas in life,” Superintendent of Schools Todd Winch said.

Winch added that he observed a fully equipped e-sports arena at the University of Delaware during a recent visit and was impressed.

Information courtesy of Levittown Public Schools. 

Anton Media Group Staff
