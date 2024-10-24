Island Trees kicks off school year with exciting events

By Brittany Lahti

As the new school year begins, the Island Trees schools have been buzzing with activities aimed at welcoming students and fostering community spirit.

In August, J. Fred Sparke Elementary School hosted a “Bubble and Books” event, inviting incoming Kindergarten and first-grade students and their families. The day was educational and fun as children learned about bubbles, crafted their own wands, and enjoyed the simple pleasure of blowing bubbles in the sun. Families also took advantage of the opportunity to read together on blankets, making it a memorable day.

Sparke Elementary also launched a one-week summer program that engaged children in hands-on learning through three exciting sessions focused on planting, mindfulness, and a “STEP” initiative. To further welcome their new students, teachers, and staff delivered signs to the homes of incoming Kindergarteners, solidifying their place in the Sparke family. Before the first day of school, all Kindergarten and first-grade students were invited to their classrooms to meet their teachers, explore their new learning environments, and drop off school supplies.

At J. Fed Sparke and Michael F. Stokes Elementary School, teachers have diligently instilled routines to ensure students are ready to learn. Meet the Teacher Night had an impressive turnout, which allowed educators to outline their expectations for the school year ahead.

At Michael F. Stokes Elementary School, Mrs. Brody’s fourth graders took a collaborative approach to create a mission statement for the year. The students brainstormed adjectives that describe the kind of class they aspire to be, resulting in a signed document that will serve as a daily reminder of their shared goals.

In addition, the Bulldog Press Newsletter Club is back this year, under the guidance of Mrs. Mitchell. This club will empower third and fourth graders to report on a variety of topics, from school events and sports to personal interests like favorite recipes and interviews with teachers and family members. The first issue is set to be published at the end of October, and excitement is building for the content the young reporters will deliver.

Meanwhile, at Island Trees High School, the library collaborated with the Island Trees Public Library to celebrate Library Card Sign-up Month, facilitating a day where students and staff could acquire public library cards. Ms. O’Neill’s ENL classes also marked Hispanic Heritage Month by creating food menus from various Spanish-speaking countries, allowing students to explore and share diverse cuisines with their peers.

The schools within Island Trees continue to foster a vibrant learning environment filled with enthusiasm and support. The teachers within Island Trees cannot wait to share the exciting activities that are planned for students and community members in the months to come.

Brittany Lahti is a teacher at Michael F. Stokes Elementary School.