Helping Hands Foundation raises over $450K to support annual giving programs

Adventureland’s Helping Hands Foundation—a not-for-profit organization established in 2013 by Adventureland—raised more than $450,000 to support its ongoing programs during its annual VIP Night held in early September.

The event raises funds to support the foundation and its many community-based charitable activities while providing families with unlimited rides, food, fun, and entertainment.

“We believe it is important to give back to the community in many ways through Adventureland’s Helping Hands Foundation,” noted Steve Gentile, president. “Since we began the organization 11 years ago, we have provided over $1 million in charitable donations and scholarships, and this year’s VIP Night was our most successful event to date, made possible by the generosity of our Long Island neighbors.”

Adventureland’s Helping Hands Foundation’s VIP Night included the presentation of a $50,000 donation to Nassau Suffolk Services for Autism (NSSA) and the presentation of 13 – $5,000 scholarships to high school seniors, including Adventureland team members.

Throughout the year, Adventureland’s Helping Hands Foundation makes donations to Island Harvest, the Town of Babylon Food Pantry, the Town of Babylon’s Christmas Angels Program, the Town of Oyster Bay’s Toys for Tots Drive, and conducts a Clear the List school supply program supporting Long Island Teachers.

This year’s recipients of Vivian and Tony Gentile Scholarships for students attending college on Long Island were Isabella Neri of St. John’s University, Kerri Fliller of Hofstra University, Mikayla Blanc of Adelphi University, Brendan Dunne of St. John’s, and Anthony Gomez of Farmingdale State College.

Recipients of Adventureland Team Member Scholarships, for students attending college within New York State, were Sally Rosenthal of University of Buffalo School of Law, Maggie Greene of University at Albany, Tamzidul Haque of Farmingdale State College, Hailey Busch of SUNY Cortland, and Ella Bloom of Farmingdale State College.

Information provided by the Helping Hands Foundation.