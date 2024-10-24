Farmingdale Spirit Week concludes with homecoming win

Farmingdale’s Don Snyder stadium was packed with fans cheering the Farmingdale High School varsity football team to victory at their Homecoming game on Thursday, Oct. 10. The Dalers beat Syosset by a score of 49-13.

The halftime show was spectacular, courtesy of the Farmingdale High School Marching Band, Cheerleaders, Daler Guard, and the Dalerettes.

The day’s celebrations started with an energetic pep rally in the school gym, led by Farmingdale High School’s Principal, Jed Herman, and our beloved lion mascot, Dale. As the lively sounds of the pep band and drumline filled the air, football team members were introduced, followed by stunning performances from the junior and varsity cheerleaders, the Dalerettes, and the Step-n-Dalers.

The Homecoming game marked the grand finale of Farmingdale’s Spirit Week. This October tradition is a heartening occasion for students and faculty alike. Each day of the week boasted a unique theme, fostering creativity and inclusivity. The themes included Tropical Tuesday, Country vs. Country Club, Color Wars, and Daler Gear.

Spirit Week also included mini pep rallies at the elementary schools. The Farmingdale High School Cheerleaders, Dalerettes, and Step-n-Dalers treated the young students to electrifying performances. School Mascot, Dale, greeted the children and shared a few high-fives with the enthusiastic crowd. Wrapping it up, the Varsity Football captains shared inspirational words about what it truly means to be a Daler.

