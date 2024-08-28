Annual fundraising night at Adventureland to support Helping Hands Foundation

Long Islanders will have the opportunity for a night of family fun for a worthy cause at Adventureland’s annual VIP Night on Friday, Sept. 6, which raises funds for Adventureland’s Helping Hands Foundation.

The not-for-profit organization was established in 2013 by the Gentile family, who own and operate Adventureland. The annual event raises funds to support the foundation and its many community-based charitable activities while providing families with unlimited rides, food, fun, and entertainment from 6 to 10 p.m.

Individual tickets for VIP Night are $175 and corporate packages of 15 or 30 tickets are also available.

“Our VIP Night is a perfect opportunity for businesses to reward employees and their families at Long Island’s historic amusement park while supporting and celebrating the work of the Adventureland’s Helping Hands Foundation,” said Steve Gentile, president of Adventureland.

This year the Helping Hands Foundation will award 13 Vivian and Tony Gentile Scholarships of $5,000 each to Long Island high school students to be presented at the VIP Night.

Five scholarships are for students who will attend college on Long Island and five are for Adventureland employees currently in college. Three additional scholarships are provided in coordination with the Sachem Dental Group, Island Harvest and Breakthrough T1D (formally JDRF). The Foundation has provided more than $330,000 in scholarships since its inception.

Adventureland’s Helping Hands Foundation will also present Nassau Suffolk Services for Autism with a $50,000 pledge to support its programming for families in the autism community.

Adventureland’s Helping Hands Foundation also makes annual donations to Island Harvest and the Town of Babylon Food Pantry, the Town of Babylon’s Christmas Angels Program, the Town of Oyster Bay’s Toys for Tots Drive and conducts a school supply drive supporting Long Island Teachers.