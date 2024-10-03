Comfort station enhances Seaford athletic complex

A highly anticipated project has come to fruition at the Seaford High School athletic complex, which will benefit both students and spectators.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held before the start of the school year for a new ‘comfort station,’ which includes bathrooms and a snack shop.

The white building with a green roof and doors is located between the two turf fields. It includes large, handicapped-accessible men’s and women’s bathrooms, allowing the district to remove porta-potties.

There is also a sizeable space for the Booster Club to sell snacks and food during sporting events. It has refrigeration and sinks and two large windows.

Construction of the comfort station was funded through an expenditure from the capital reserve fund, approved by voters in May 2023.

A majority of that project was covered by a $1 million state grant secured by former state Sen. John Brooks and current state Sen. Steve Rhoads. Both attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony and commended the teamwork that took place to complete this project.

Also in attendance were Nassau County officials, past and present board of education trustees, central and building administrators, members of the Booster Club, representatives of local organizations, parents and students.

Retired teacher Steve Bongiovi, the voice of the Vikings, was the event’s emcee and the white wall with “Seaford Vikings” in large green letters served as the backdrop. Students Isabella Gerace and Syd Keane sang the national anthem.

Kevin Witt, the district’s director of physical education, health and athletics, said that the comfort station is centrally located among the athletic fields, where up to five high school and middle school games could be taking place at one time.

This addition, he noted, puts Seaford in the upper echelon of school athletic facilities in Nassau County.

Superintendent Adele Pecora explained that the construction of the comfort station is an outgrowth of a Board of Education goal to provide students with beautiful campuses and state-of-the-art facilities.

“The dream became a reality,” she said. “It is the most prideful moment to be able to provide our students with these great facilities.”

Board President Lisa Herbert added that the comfort station “helps to round out this beautiful athletic complex while bringing much-needed functionality to this space.”

Also completed was a stamped concrete walkway, which passes the comfort station as it leads from the parking lot to the track and football field. On each side of the walkway are 10 green poles, which will soon be adorned with flags denoting the 10 traits of a Seaford Scholar.