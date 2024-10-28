Bethpage man tased after assaulting firefighter

A Bethpage man was tased and arrested Oct. 20 in the reported assault of a volunteer firefighter, police said.

Police responded to an accident report at 182 N. Windhorst Avenue, where a 16-year-old, driving a black BMW, lost control of his vehicle and collided with the house.

The Bethpage Fire Department also responded to the scene. After a 52-year-old male firefighter entered the damaged house, the homeowner, Salvatore Conte, 70, “became irate and began pushing him, causing an injury to his hip,” police said.

Officers reported attempting to place the defendant under arrest but were met with resistance. A taser was used to subdue Conte and place him under arrest.

The injured firefighter was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.