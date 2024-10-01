Amputee support group hosts picnic at Bethpage State Park

The second annual Picnic in the Park, an amputee support event, occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Bethpage State Park Blue Bird Pavilion.

Amputees and their families enjoyed an afternoon of food, games, and music while amputees shared information, learned about treatment options, discussed challenges and successes, and raised spirits.

Lynbrook Restorative Therapy & Nursing, Excel at Woodbury for Rehabilitation and Nursing, and Momentum at South Bay for Rehabilitation and Nursing co-hosted the event.

The support group’s three facilities host monthly hybrid meetings (in person and on Zoom) with individuals recovering from limb loss.

The program’s multidisciplinary team of specialists works with each patient to develop a personalized program aimed at restoring their confidence and providing the skills necessary to live an independent life post-amputation. Rarely have those affected by limb loss had the opportunity to gather in this way, though.

“For individuals living with limb loss, there are few resources on Long Island where they can find support,” Scott Apgar, director of the amputee and diabetic management programs at Excel, said. “Our amputee support group is open to all amputees across Nassau and Suffolk County. We encourage people to come together to discuss any challenges they are experiencing or questions they may have.”

“By creating a community, these like-minded individuals are able to receive support from individuals who have similar life experiences that they are not able to find within the general population,” he added.

As a therapist and coordinator of the amputee support group, Brian Cordts – who directs the amputee and diabetic management programs at Lynbrook – said one of his proudest achievements is facilitating connections between people with common experiences. “When an amputee can connect with a peer who understands their unique challenges, it is invaluable.”

“Whether it is a late-night call about an issue only another amputee would understand or simply sharing experiences, these connections are vital. The resilience of the limb loss community is remarkable, and we are honored to support Long Islanders through their challenges and triumphs as amputees,” Cordts said.

“The greatest benefit of these events for our patients is the living proof that life continues after limb loss,” said Michael Verbsky, director of the inpatient amputee program and outpatient support at Momentum. “They see firsthand that returning to everyday activities is not only possible but essential.”

“While I can teach the mechanics of getting out of bed, walking, or climbing stairs, there’s immeasurable value in meeting people who’ve already navigated these challenges,” Verbsky continued. “These events showcase individuals who have resumed golfing, rock climbing, boating, and attending family functions. It’s powerful inspiration that demonstrates the full, active lives our patients can lead.”