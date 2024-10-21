Amazon Fresh opens in Plainview

After years of delays, Amazon Fresh is finally set to open its 33,500-square-foot store at 50 Manetto Hill Road in Plainview.

The space was originally leased about two years ago, taking over from Fairway Market, which closed in 2020. The Plainview location will open in tandem with the East Setauket location on Thursday, Oct. 24.

Amazon Fresh stores have faced major setbacks across the island. Before the Plainview and East Setauket locations, only the Oceanside location was opened to the public. Another constructed location, at 3017 North Ocean Ave. in Farmingville, was completed a year ago but remains vacant.

No updates have yet been announced for that site.

“We are excited to announce new Amazon Fresh stores in East Setauket and Plainview, New York,” Molly McWhinnie, an Amazon representative, said. We remain committed to grocery and will selectively open new Amazon Fresh stores as we see positive customer feedback on the new format.”

Amazon has also announced that the Plainview location will donate surplus food to Island Harvest Food Bank.

The Plainview and East Setauket locations will offer regional brands and favorites alongside national picks, including Boylan Bottling Soda, Hu Kitchen, and Taylor Provisions.

“At Amazon, our goal is to deliver the best selection, value and convenience to customers when it comes to grocery shopping – whether in-store or online,” continued McWhinnie. “We have many different customers with many different needs, and we want to save them time and money so they can focus on what matters most.”

Amazon Prime members will have access to additional deals and discounts, including up to 50% off eight to 15 rotating weekly grocery favorites, including fresh produce, protein, and pantry staples.

“The store will offer destinations for everything you need,” McWhinnie added.

Plainview’s Amazon Fresh store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.