4th Congressional District first responders honored

Nearly 50 first responders from agencies across New York’s 4th Congressional District were honored in a recent ceremony hosted by U.S. Rep, Anthony D’Esposito. 

The ceremony, which took place at the David Mack Center for Training and Intelligence in Garden City, community members, government officials, and families of first responders.

Honorees included members of the Freeport Fire Department, Village of Freeport Police, Point Lookout Lido Fire Department,  Nassau County Police Department, North Merrick Fire Department, and the Wantagh Fire Department.

“I was proud to honor so many first responders from New York’s 4th Congressional District for their heroic actions in service to our community,” D’Esposito said. “As a retired NYPD Detective, I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and working with many of tonight’s recipients. They are, without a doubt, America and New York’s finest.” 

 

 

Lauren Feldman
