NICE Mini Rideshare Service Introduced To Greater Syosset

By Erica Schwartz

Nassau Inter-County Express Bus is making travel easier for greater Syosset residents with the new NICE Mini, a new ride-share service that the company announced on Monday, July 29. Fares for NICE Mini are free for greater Syosset residents through Labor Day.

NICE Mini, or simply “Mini,” is a ride-share service similar to Uber Pool. Riders can choose to be picked up and dropped off anywhere within the Mini Syosset zone. For stops outside of the Mini zone, riders can transfer to a fixed NICE bus route for free at the Hicksville LIRR station.

Jack Khzouz, CEO of NICE Bus, said that the NICE Mini was introduced to the south shore of Long Island in 2022. Its success has moved the company to introduce the second NICE mini line.

“NICE Bus is always innovating to remain current with shifting models and trends in transportation,” he said. “With the advent of private ride services in our culture over the last few years, we challenged ourselves: ‘how can we provide a similar level of service, convenience and dependability in a public transportation mode?”

Alongside the July 29 launch of NICE Mini, NICE expanded the Able Ride+ service to the service the entire Syosset Mini zone. Able Ride+ allows certified clients to share door-to-door service with other paratransit and micro-transit riders. All NICE Minibuses are ADA-compliant and suitable for wheelchair users.

Nassau County Legislature Deputy Minority Leader Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview) joined NICE leaders for a launch event outside of Syosset Public Library on July 29.

“Mass transit connects our communities to all that Nassau County has to offer – and robust service options are indispensable for workers, seniors, and individuals living with disabilities,” he said. “Expanding NICE Mini and Able Ride+ into so much of District 16 is a tremendously important step forward that expands the availability of convenient and affordable options to get to work, buy groceries, access medical care, and visit friends and family.”

Riders can make reservations on the phone or through the Mini app. After the August free period, the ride fare will be $2.90 — the price of a one-way ride on any fixed NICE route. The fare can be paid in advance on the app, or by coin or MetroCard on board.