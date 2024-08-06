nameplate

Networking event to fight suicide

Point VOIP invites you to join them for a night of networking to connect with like-minded individuals and expand your network, while raising money for the Long Island Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, a leading suicide research and prevention organization in the U.S. The event will take place Wednesday, Aug 21, from 5:30 to 8:00 pm. at the Bijou Restaurant, 400 Broadhollow Road, Melville. Tickets are a $50 donation. All proceeds benefit the Long Island Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres will be served from 6:00 until 7:30 pm. A cash bar is available. Sign up to purchase tickets at https://networkingtofightsuicide-liny.attendease.com/ For sponsorship or registration details, contact [email protected]. You can find out more information about AFSP and the Long Island chapter’s activities by visiting https://afsp.org/chapter/new-york-long-island

Information provided by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. 

Anton Media Group Staff

