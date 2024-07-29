nameplate
NUMC staff members with Adam Schwam at the dedication (Photos from Adam Schwam)

Nassau University Medical Center Honors Adam Schwam

 

The Nassau University Medical Center illuminated its tower on Saturday to honor Long Islander Adam Schwam, a businessman and entrepreneur who was involved in a life-threatening motorcycling accident on July 27, 1987.

Schwarm was airlifted to the NUMC, where hospital staff performed several surgeries, including restoring his heart rhythm.

Schwam with the president of NUMC

He made a full recovery and leads a normal life thanks to the NUMC health care professionals. Schwam now lives in Lynbrook with his wife, Marisa, and daughters, Allie and Ava.

Schwam with the tower lit in purple

The NUMC tower was lit in purple to honor Schwam and highlight the hospital’s staff members. The color is the signature color of Sandwire Technology Group, which Schwarm founded in 1998 and still operates as its president.

Health care staff with Schwam at the dedication ceremony
