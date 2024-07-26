Nassau Shores Civic Association Officers Perform Oath Of Office

Oyster Bay Town Councilman Tom Hand recently administered the oath of office to officers of the Nassau Shores Civic Association. Officers include President John Guerriero, Vice President Michael Dell’Anno, Recording Secretary Dan Riveira and Corresponding Secretary Roxana Riveira. Treasurer Nadia Cooblall was unable to attend.

“Civic Associations are an important component of our community as they bring people together to talk about important issues in our neighborhoods,” said Councilman Hand. “As your representative in Town government, I can certainly assure our civic associations that Town officials appreciate working with you to make our community an even greater place to live, work and raise a family. These Nassau Shores Civic Association officers should be proud in knowing that on a daily basis, throughout their terms, they make a positive difference in the lives of others.”

Information provided by the Town of Oyster Bay.