Moon Unit Zappa’s Tale of Healing Told in New Memoir

To say Moon Unit Zappa had an unconventional life growing up in California would be an understatement. Beyond being gifted with an unusual name, there’s the fact that her father was the late musical iconoclast Frank Zappa.

It’s the kind of life you know would make for an intriguing autobiography. So it’s no surprise that Frank and Gail’s eldest child penned and released “Earth to Moon: A Memoir.”

While the thinking for a creative outing like this might be centered on growing up in a rock and roll household and all the salacious anecdotes that might come with it (which is somewhat touched on), Moon Unit’s book has more of an introspective and healing spirit infusing its pages.

“Growing up my entire life, people always asked what it was like growing up with Frank Zappa as a father,” Zappa explained. “I thought it was Gail [Zappa’s] tale to tell because she was the ‘adult’ opposite my father. But also because I think it would have caused more trouble for me before she had a chance to. I also think that if I had written it any sooner, it would have been the Zappa family values story of just fun essays about the wacky things we did growing up as kids in a counterculture. It wasn’t until Gail died and I had access to her will that I had to honestly write this story to save my own life and retrace my steps about something that I didn’t even know was missing.”

The inflection point for Moon came after her mom passed in 2015. It was then revealed that the original Zappa Family Trust that was signed by Frank and Gail in 1990 assuring the four children would receive equal shares had been revised by Gail after Frank’s death so that the youngest offspring, Ahmet and Diva, would receive 30% each while Moon and Dweezil would receive 20% of the trust. This seismic violation of trust sent Moon reeling in trying to understand how the promise of equality amongst the siblings wound up being upended.

“[This arrangement] was always promised right down to having our signatures on documents saying this,” she said. “To have it be verbally and psychologically reinforced every year and then have to get such a curve ball—it was a complete shock.”



Fast forward to 2020 and the little girl who started out journaling when she was five decided to tell her story. It would take four years to do. Most of this hinged on all the dysfunction she had relived, much of what led her to seek extensive therapy, particularly in processing the relationship she had with her parents.

“I talk about how we had Pharaoh Syndrome in the house,” she said. “All parts of the pyramid pointed to the top of the pyramid, which was my father. Frank was a cross between Spock and Jesus, heavy on the Spock part. The Jesus part was ministering to his flock with his guitar. He was just so rational, reasonable and logical. I also didn’t realize that Gail pitted us against each other and created a culture of competition and lack of support. People ask why I let Frank get more of a pass than Gail and it’s because Frank never raised his voice. Frank was never calculating and cruel, so he was my preferred parent. Given the choice between neglect and being screamed at—you’re going to pick silence—anybody would.”

The book abounds with intriguing pop culture tidbits from Moon dating Emilio Estevez and Woody Harrelson to her appearing in episodes of CHiPs and Facts of Life, going to school with working kid actors Janet Jackson, Jason and Justine Bateman along with meeting her teen crush Bon Jovi. But the most heartfelt parts center on Zappa losing both parents and learning how to heal from that pain. It’s not surprising that in conversation, she cites her love of authors Susanna Crossman and Ali Millar, both who survived their own life traumas. Using self-awareness is the fuel she hopes readers use to find inner peace after reading “Earth to Moon.”

“I think a lot of people view [this book] as a portrait of forgiveness,” she said with a laugh. “It’s really about a Venn diagram and accepting the capacities, limitations, wonders and beauties of the people you love. I chose to try my best to see these people as I see myself—flawed and yet we all have contributions that are no less wonderful despite the places where we’re underdeveloped. I think what we all do is take the best of where we come from, if there is any, and do something different.”

