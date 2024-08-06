Model A Fords and antique aircraft show at American Airpower Museum August 10

BY Robert Salant

Don’t miss American Airpower Museum’s (AAM) outdoor extravaganza on Saturday, August 10, 2024, as we showcase a dozen or more examples of Henry Ford’s most popular automobiles, built from 1928 through 1931. Come and see a diverse collection of Model A Fords, alongside vintage biplanes of the same era. Vintage aircraft from the Bayport Aerodrome will also be on display to compliment the Model A Fords. Nearly five million Model A Fords were sold during their four years of production. Organized by the Long Island Model A Club (LIMAC), the outdoor show is a popular annual fundraiser for AAM.

The LIMAC will be displaying their beautifully restored vehicles at AAM from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. On hand will be LIMAC members, who take pride in displaying and describing their classic and fully restored Model A Fords. AAM volunteers will also be on hand to provide guided tours of the vintage WWII aircraft inside AAM’s Hangar 3 headquarters. Events like this help keep AAM operating while offering the public opportunities to enjoy classic cars and vintage aircraft, plus learn about Long Island’s storied history of flight and aircraft manufacturing.

Between 9:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., a squadron of assorted vintage Bayport Aerodrome Biplanes are scheduled to touch down at Republic Airport and taxi over to park on AAM’s ramp for the show. Owners of these magnificent flying machines will be available to answer questions from Museum guests about their restored vintage aircraft. One after the other, starting at 3:00 p.m. and extending until 4:00 p.m., our squadron of biplanes will depart from Republic and return to their home base in Bayport.

A limited number of guests will be able to fly aboard AAM’s Red WACO UPF-7 Biplane ($300) and North American AT-6D Texan ($400). Flights will be allocated on a first come, first served basis and of course, will depend solely on prevailing weather conditions over the weekend. For flights go to [email protected], call (631) 293-6398 or visit AAM’s gift shop Wednesday through Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Whether you remain on AAM’s ramp or decide to soar in one of our vintage aircraft, don’t forget to bring your cameras or smart phones to capture all the aerial action!

This show is free for AAM members with valid membership cards. For the general public, regular admission is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and veterans, $10 for kids 5 to 12. Hot Dogs, Ice Cream, Popcorn and Sodas will be for sale on site. Your contributions help support the Museum’s mission to honor our veterans and U.S. aviation history, by preserving the aircraft and their legacy for future generations. Rain date Sunday, August 11, 2024.

Robert Salant is a representative from the American Airpower Museum.